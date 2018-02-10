 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

While it may be the pinnacle of some athletes' careers, New Zealand's entrance to this year's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang has been give a "dishonourable mention" by an ESPN writer.

The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.
Source: SKY

As the New Zealand team entered the stadium in traditional black attire with the silver fern, ESPN's Elaine Teng deemed New Zealand's Olympic uniforms a "let-down".

"New Zealand was one of several countries to go all-black, which at the Olympics just seems like a let-down," Ms Teng wrote.

"This is one case where black does not go with everything."

New Zealand were joined on the list by Germany, who sported a tan and green combination for the Winter Olympics' opening showpiece.

"There isn't much room to go wrong in winter-wear, but Germany managed with the odd tan and green color palette," she wrote.

The New Zealand Olympic uniform has been predominently black featuring a silver fern since New Zealand's first ever team took part in the games in 1920.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:15
2
After his topless display at Rio 2016, Pita Taufatofua followed suit in PyeongChang.

Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

00:39
3
The rival nations shared one flag in PyeongChang last night.

North and South Korea enter Winter Olympics as one

00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

5
Poor crowds marred the first day of the 2018 Brisbane Tens

Brisbane Tens future in doubt after poor crowds on day one

00:10
Brown floodwaters gush into house in Apia, Samoa

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 