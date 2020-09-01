Australian Caleb Ewan wins Tour de France stage 3 with dazzling sprint finish

A perfectly timed attack from Caleb Ewan has seen him snatch victory on the third stage of the Tour de France.

NZ cyclist Jack Bauer

The Australian boosted past his rivals, to edge Irishman Sam Bennett at the end of a 198-km ride through the Alpine foothills.

Earlier, Frenchman Jerome Cousin enjoyed a nearly three minute lead before he was caught by the peloton with 16km to go.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealander Jack Bauer enjoyed a top 20 finish, crossing the line in 14th.

Fellow Kiwis Sam Bewley and George Bennett came 69th and 74th respectively.

Julian Alaphilippe remains in possession of the overall leader's yellow jersey, four seconds ahead of Briton Adam Yates.

Wednesday's 160.5 km fourth stage will see riders begin at Sisteron and finish at Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race.