Aussies cleared from isolation following Covid scare

The Australian track team have been cleared after having been rushed into isolation following the confirmed Covid-19 positive test of US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks.

21 July 2021, Japan, Tokyo: Olympic rings stand in the evening twilight. Source: Getty

The all-clear comes after three members of the team underwent PCR testing following a brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who had tested positive to Covid 19.

All three tested negative after undergoing a PCR test this afternoon, while teammates remained in their rooms in line with Australian Olympic Commitee Covid protocols.

The three, who are all vaccinated, self-reported once they heard news of the US athlete testing positive late this morning. All daily tests of the trio in the village had also returned negative results.

Fifty four (54) members of the track and field team (41 athletes and 13 officials) were later given permission to leave after spending a little over two hours in their rooms.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee say no Kiwi athletes had been in contact with world champion pole vaulter Kendricks, who will now miss the Olympics.

Kendricks’ dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 6.06 metres.