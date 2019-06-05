Aussie Rules club fined $2000 for fielding woman in men's league game

An Aussie Rules club has been fined by league officials after they fielded a female player in a men's competition game.
Casey McElroy ran out for the the Padthaway Lions reserves during their match against Kingston in Round Seven but her debut sparked controversy and a fine from the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara football league.
The 27-year-old's club was fined NZ$2100 for fielding McElroy, even though both clubs agreed prior to the match McElroy could play in the game.
"I wasn’t expecting a reaction at all actually. I was out there for the fun of it and to be part of the community and to play alongside the guys I’ve grown up with," McElroy told Australia's Nine News.
"[I] loved it. I got a few kicks and marks and a few tackles and bumps – but it was just a great game."
Officials fined Padthaway for fielding an unregistered player in the match but McElroy wasn't able to be registered because under AFL regulations, a woman isn't allowed to play in a men's league.
Padthaway president Mick Grady told Nine News they knew of the rules before McElroy played.
"We knew we were [going to field her] and we expected to cop the penalty," Grady said.
"She’s fit, she’s got a good football brain, so I was pretty happy to have her out there."
McElroy is considered a top player in the community, though, having previously been named the Limestone Coast Women’s Football League’s ‘Best and Fairest’ player award this year.
League officials said they had no choice but to fine the club for fielding McElroy but a follow-up meeting has been scheduled to discuss whether women should be allowed, in some circumstances, to play in men's competitions.