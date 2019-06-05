Aussie Rules club fined $2000 for fielding woman in men's league game

An Aussie Rules club has been fined by league officials after they fielded a female player in a men's competition game.

Casey McElroy ran out for the the Padthaway Lions reserves during their match against Kingston in Round Seven but her debut sparked controversy and a fine from the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara football league.

The 27-year-old's club was fined NZ$2100 for fielding McElroy, even though both clubs agreed prior to the match McElroy could play in the game.

"I wasn’t expecting a reaction at all actually. I was out there for the fun of it and to be part of the community and to play alongside the guys I’ve grown up with," McElroy told Australia's Nine News.

"[I] loved it. I got a few kicks and marks and a few tackles and bumps – but it was just a great game."

Officials fined Padthaway for fielding an unregistered player in the match but McElroy wasn't able to be registered because under AFL regulations, a woman isn't allowed to play in a men's league.

Padthaway president Mick Grady told Nine News they knew of the rules before McElroy played.

"We knew we were [going to field her] and we expected to cop the penalty," Grady said.

"She’s fit, she’s got a good football brain, so I was pretty happy to have her out there."

McElroy is considered a top player in the community, though, having previously been named the Limestone Coast Women’s Football League’s ‘Best and Fairest’ player award this year.