Auckland Tuatara offset recent loss of star power with signings of MLB trio

The Auckland Tuatara took a couple of hits in their roster recently but they're set to offset those losses with some new MLB-proven recruits – if they can get them here.

The Tuatara were excited to welcome 12-time MLB All Star Manny Ramirez for the upcoming season but the Sydney Blue Sox stole him at the lost minute, reportedly offering the 48-year-old 10 times what Auckland had to secure his services.

Then the club was hit with another blow as Adelaide confirmed they had recruited Kiwi ace and Philadelphia pitching prospect Kyle Glogoski yesterday.

However, the Tuatara front office has been busy at work finding replacements and a trio of MLB players have been lured into their ranks.

Tuatara CEO Regan Wood confirmed to 1 NEWS the club has signed Eric Young Jr after more than a decade in America’s Major Leagues.

Young told 1 NEWS the deal came about from social media post months ago.

“I didn’t think much was going to come of it but they got in touch with me and I was like, ‘I’m not joking, I definitely want to play.'”

Young Jr is best known for his impressive speed, using it to steal bases and make impressive diving catches in the outfield for some of the MLB’s biggest teams such as the Mets, Yankees and Angels.

The 35-year-old said he’s keen to make it back to the major leagues and a season here could help his dream.

“I can’t say I’m ready to play if I don’t go and play,” he said.

“I need to get out there and get under the lights, under the sun and enjoy the game.”

The other two signings are pitcher Justin Grimm, who helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016, and Danny Valencia, an infielder with over 100 MLB home runs to his name.

The biggest problem for Wood now, though, is getting them all here. But he believes the All Blacks, or more accurately their opponents potentially coming to New Zealand for the Rugby Championship, hold the answer.

“Everyone’s waiting at this stage to see what happens with the rugby,” Wood said.