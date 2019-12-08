Anthony Joshua wins back world heavyweight titles in Andy Ruiz rematch

Anthony Joshua has regained his title of world heavyweight champion, winning back the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua punches Andy Ruiz Jr Source: Getty

Having lost his considerable collection of titles in one of boxing's biggest shocks in June earlier this year, Joshua took to the ring at Diriyah Arena looking to prove his point as the biggest name in the sport.

With both fighters unable to find a winning blow, the judges would be called upon to decide a winner, the three officials unanimously awarding victory to Joshua.

Despite his desire to win back his multiple titles, Joshua began timidly. The Brit looked to start on the counter, before taking the attack to Ruiz to end the first round. A right jab in the final seconds left Ruiz with a cut to his left eye, Joshua taking the first round in convincing style.

Ruiz would land a strong jab to start the second round, giving Joshua a reminder of the power that troubled the Brit in the pair's last encounter in New York. Another combination of punches from Joshua gave Ruiz more trouble, the Mexican-American responding with a shot to the body.

A left jab to Joshua's brow saw Ruiz show that he was every bit the contender he was six months ago. Ruiz would come to life to end the fourth round, landing several shots to leave Joshua looking shaken to end the fourth round.

Ruiz's impressive end to the fourth saw Joshua revert to a counter-punch strategy, boasting the superior height and reach. Joshua sticking with the jab to try and dictate the pace of the fight.

The pair began to trade blows in the seventh round, fatigue starting to creep into both fighters' gameplans. An uppercut in the ninth gave Joshua the slightest moment of ascendancy, Ruiz hitting back immediately on the counter.

Ruiz would attempt to cut the distance between himself and Joshua in the 11th, only for Joshua to stick to his jab, landing shots to the body of his opponent - albeit to no avail, sending the contest into a 12th and final round.

A huge right hand to Ruiz's head saw Joshua make one final push for victory in the 12th, targeting his opponent's left eye once again. Ruiz entered the final moments of the round knowing that he needed a knockout to claim the win and retain his titles, only for the bell to bring the contest to a close.

Joshua taking a unanimous victory, all three judges deeming the Brit victorious on the night, the scorecard's reading 118-110, 119-110 and 119-109 in his favour.

The win sees Joshua's record move to 23 victories and one defeat from his 24 professional fights. Ruiz meanwhile was handed his second professional loss in his 35th bout, Kiwi Joseph Parker the only other fighter to taste success against the Mexican-American.