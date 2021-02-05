American Magic skipper thanks NZ Police for their help after dramatic capsize

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson ventured aboard a police vessel today in Auckland’s Viaduct to thank officers for their help after Patriot’s dramatic Prada Cup capsize.

The New Zealand Police were among many who raced to the overturned vessel as it was taking on water.

Hutchinson said there was “nothing but high marks and praise” for the assistance provided on the day, lauding the police for to allowing American Magic to lead the recovery of the capsized AC75.

“Obviously there was a great team response but then there were the local authorities, how everybody got involved and came, and they didn’t try to lead it,“ Hutchinson said.

“They allowed us to lead it and supported the operation and the boat stayed afloat and got back to the base with everybody safe because of all of our interaction and primarily because of their preparation.”

Hutchinson presented officers with a signed poster from the crew along with American Magic memorabilia.

The gesture comes as American Magic pack down their equipment and prepare for the journey home, following their Prada Cup exit last week.