All Blacks Sevens welcome rowers with powerful haka

Don't think the pride of winning Olympic medals gets lost on New Zealand athletes.

In a statement of Kiwi solidarity, the All Blacks Sevens have welcomed the successful rowing contingent back with a powerful haka and waiata.

In a historic day out on the water, New Zealand collected three medals, including two gold, finishing on the podium in every race of the day.

The sweep began when Emma Twigg put her Olympic pain behind her to claim a gold medal in the women's single sculls in an Olympic record time.

The women's eight collected silver shortly after, before the men's eight wrapped up the afternoon with a brilliant come-from-behind victory.