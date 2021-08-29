Aitchison claims Paralympic silver in 200m T36 final

Kiwi sprinter Danielle Aitchison has won silver in the women's 200m T36 final on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Aitchison finished behind China's Shi Yiting, who equalled the world record time.

Yiting flew out of the blocks to take an impressive lead into the straight, leaving Aitchison and Argentina's Yanina Andrea Martinez to battle for silver.

In the final 50m, Aitchison managed to break away from Martinez to finish in a time of 29.88s - just over a second behind Yiting's record-equalling 28.21s effort.

Martinez hold on for bronze with a time of 30.96s.

Aitchison entered the final with the second fastest time in Tokyo after winning her heat on Saturday evening.