AFL player sentenced to 12 months in prison after brutally kicking opponent in head

An amateur AFL player that dished out a cowardly kick to an opponent has been sentenced to at least two months in prison, pleading guilty to assault from the incident last year.

Liam Tudor, 19, was today handed a 12-month sentence for the vicious outburst, but will be eligible for parole after two months, the magistrate decided.

The incident that happened during a QFA Division 3 Reserves game between the Ipswich Eagles and Redcliffe Tigers last August earned Tudor a 20 year ban from the sport.

Speaking to 9 News, Tudor's father said that his son was remorseful for his actions.

"Yeah he is [very remorseful]," he said outside court.