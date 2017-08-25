AFL player sentenced to 12 months in prison after brutally kicking opponent in head

Source:
An amateur AFL player that dished out a cowardly kick to an opponent has been sentenced to at least two months in prison, pleading guilty to assault from the incident last year.
Liam Tudor, 19, was today handed a 12-month sentence for the vicious outburst, but will be eligible for parole after two months, the magistrate decided.
The incident that happened during a QFA Division 3 Reserves game between the Ipswich Eagles and Redcliffe Tigers last August earned Tudor a 20 year ban from the sport.
Speaking to 9 News, Tudor's father said that his son was remorseful for his actions.
"Yeah he is [very remorseful]," he said outside court.
"And he's a good kid. It was a stupid act. Good kid. Poor outcome."
