Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones utilises a different approach to training whilst in lockdown

To stay fit during the lock down, Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones has implemented some lateral thinking to stay on top of training.

With food well stocked at Jones' house, the slalom canoer decided to repurpose some items from the kitchen.

"I was just getting a bit creative. Obviously I've got some time on my hands. I just came up with a few exercises that you can do with things from your pantry," she said.

For many New Zealanders, the lockdown presents a lonely four weeks ahead as Kiwis are encouraged to maintain their bubble.

Jones has found a way to combat the isolation by allowing some feathered friends to observe her workout.

“I actually initially had a rule of no chickens in the training area in case they soiled it but they actually come in and hang out and its quite nice to have the company," she said.

Jones has already qualified for the Tokyo games but with the Olympics postponed, Jones has welcomed a recent decision from the IOC that allows athletes to retain their spots going into 2021.