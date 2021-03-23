TODAY |

'Therapy has saved my life' - Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio opens up about her mental health battle

Source:  1 NEWS

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has opened up about her ongoing mental health battle in a raw and heartfelt social media post.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old wrote on Instagram last night that she wants people to know that despite being a successful athlete it, “does not mean I am immune to mental health challenges”.

“I seemingly have everything going for me does not mean that every single day can be really dam hard,” she wrote.

She wrote that it was always important to ask for help.

“I know when I’m red flagging but honestly it still takes so much courage for me to reach out - reach out anyway, I promise it’s always better to go early,” she wrote.

“I’ve been seeing a therapist for a while now to just keep me afloat.”

Source: TVNZ

Ekenasio wanted to normalise therapy, which she said had saved her life in the past.

“Honestly therapy has saved my life in the past,” she wrote.

Many of Ekenasio’s teammates have been quick to support her, sharing her message on their own social media accounts.

Netball
Silver Ferns
