Tactix return to Christchurch in style with win over Stars

The Mainland Tactix have returned to their home court in style, one step closer to their ANZ Premiership final ambition with a 52-42 victory over the Northern Stars in Christchurch.

The Tactix celebrate victory over the Stars in Christchurch Source: Photosport

Playing in front of their home fans at a packed Horncastle Arena, the Tactix created history with a third consecutive victory, the first time the side have done it in their 13-year existence.

On the court, the shooting duo of Ellie Bird (37 from 42) and Te Paea Selby Rickit (15 from 19) led the way, backed up by the Silver Ferns' defensive duo of Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau.

The Stars meanwhile relied heavily on another impressive display from Silver Fern Maia Wilson (35 from 41), supported by Jamie Hume (7 from 10).

The win sees the Tactix take a three point lead over the Mystics, both sides looking to claim second place to set up a final against the unbeaten Central Pulse on August 23.