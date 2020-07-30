TODAY |

Tactix return to Christchurch in style with win over Stars

Source:  1 NEWS

The Mainland Tactix have returned to their home court in style, one step closer to their ANZ Premiership final ambition with a 52-42 victory over the Northern Stars in Christchurch.

The Tactix celebrate victory over the Stars in Christchurch Source: Photosport

Playing in front of their home fans at a packed Horncastle Arena, the Tactix created history with a third consecutive victory, the first time the side have done it in their 13-year existence.

On the court, the shooting duo of Ellie Bird (37 from 42) and Te Paea Selby Rickit (15 from 19) led the way, backed up by the Silver Ferns' defensive duo of Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau.

The Stars meanwhile relied heavily on another impressive display from Silver Fern Maia Wilson (35 from 41), supported by Jamie Hume (7 from 10).

The win sees the Tactix take a three point lead over the Mystics, both sides looking to claim second place to set up a final against the unbeaten Central Pulse on August 23.

The Tactix though will have a shorter than preferred turnaround, up against the Magic in Hamilton on Sunday. The Stars meanwhile will face the Southern Steel in Auckland on Saturday.

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
Blues halfback staying coy on Scotland future after stellar run of form
4
Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time
5
'I thought I was a good fit' - Geoff Toovey 'disappointed' not to even get an interview for Warriors coaching job
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
00:26

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua made Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit

Mystics miss chance to go second in ANZ Premiership with loss to Steel

Tactix move second in ANZ Premiership as shooters seal win over Stars

Final quarter fightback preserves Pulse's unbeaten season