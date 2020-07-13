TODAY |

Tactix, Magic settle for draw in ANZ Premiership thriller

Source:  1 NEWS

The Mainland Tactix and Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic have had to settle for a draw in the ANZ Premiersship with the two sides playing out a 46-all stalemate in Auckland.

Whitney Souness against the Tactix Source: Photosport

Fresh from their 41-40 victory over the Mystics yesterday, the Tactix could have sealed their first back-to-back wins this year, looking to leapfrog the Northern Stars into a share of second on the Premiership ladder alongside the Northern Mystics.

Remarkably, the result is the Magic's second 46-all draw in as many weeks, playing out the same scoreline against the Stars a week ago.

A late goal from Abigail Latu-Meafou (23 from 27) sealed the draw for the Magic, the goal attack supported by a performance of 23 from 29 by Kelsey McPhee.

At the other end, the Tactix were led by Ellie Bird's 30 from 35, Te Paea Selby-Rickitt also shooting 14 from 17.

Netball
