 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tactix keep ANZ Premiership hopes alive with close win over Magic

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

The Mainland Tactix have done their ANZ Premiership chances no harm, moving to third on the table with a 62-60 win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic last night.

In a close contest, the Tactix edged a tight opening quarter, taking a 17-16 lead, before extending out to 32-31 at the break.

Last night's clash was so close, that no side held an advantage of more than three goals until the final five minutes of the match.

Again, the two teams were near inseparable in the third quarter, with the Tactix taking a 48-46 lead into the final spell, before sealing the encounter 62-60.

Shooter Ellie Bird led the way for the Tactix, with 54 from 61, backed up by Brooke Leaver (eight from 11). For the Magic, Lenize Potgieter proved efficient with ball in hand, shooting 44 from 47, while Monica Faulkner netted 16 from her 18 shots.

Staying in third place will see the Tactix likely face the Southern Steel in the elimination final, although the Northern Mystics are hot on their heels in fourth position, two points back with a game in hand.

Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird and Magic goal defense Jenna O'Sullivan compete for the ball during the ANZ Premiership netball match - Magic v Tactix played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on 30 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird and Magic goal defense Jenna O'Sullivan compete for the ball Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau of the Wallabies scores off a Bernard Foley cross field kick to the delight of Dane Haylett-Petty. Qantas Wallabies v Scotland, international rugby union test match at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 17th June 2017. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'Confidence is building' - Wallabies feel they're 'close' to overcoming All Blacks
2

US Winter Olympian and wife speak of their heartbreak at daughter's tragic drowning - 'She was floating in the pool'
3

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
4

'We expect success' - England fire warning shots at coach Eddie Jones
5

'I believe in miracles' - Lions coach in awe of 'unreal' Crusaders ahead of Super Rugby final
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
01:57
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Silver Ferns assistant coach adamant she'll reapply after failed Comm Games campaign
01:57
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Exclusive: Players told Netball NZ’s review into horror Comm Games they lacked confidence in coaches and themselves
00:56
Southby announced she is stepping down after a horror run for the team.

'It was inevitable' - Jenny-May Clarkson's verdict on Janine Southby quitting Silver Ferns
Louisa Wall believes the Southby has lost the trust of the players following the Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby quits after horror 2018 season that saw team miss out on Comm Games medal

Maia Wilson continues great shooting form as Stars end season with win over Steel

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

The Northern Stars have ended their season with an exciting 65-59 win over the Southern Steel at Pulman Arena in Auckland today.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit of the Steel shoots against Kate Burley of the Stars. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Steel at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 29 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Source: Photosport

The Steel will now have over a week before they host either the Mystics or the Tactix in the preliminary final.

The southerners, who had already second place and home court advantage for the preliminary final clash were without goal shoot Jen O’Connell, who was sick.

In her absence, Te Paea Selby-Rickit had 48 goals from 53 attempts while Olivia Bates had 11 goals from 14 attempts.

For the Stars, who were out of finals contention, Silver Ferns hopeful Maia Wilson continued her great season, shooting at 93 per cent with 42 goals from 45 attempts.

Goal attack Paula Griffin finished with 23 goals from 25 attempts.  

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic face the Mainland Tactix tomorrow while the Pulse play the Mystics on Wednesday with the Tactix and the Mystics in contention to be the third finalist.  

Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

Last ANZ Premiership finals spot still up for grabs after action-packed Super Sunday

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

The race for the third and final spot in the ANZ Premiership finals is heating up after a big afternoon of Super Sunday action in Auckland today.

The Mainland Tactix look the favourites to claim third over the Northern Mystics after their upset win over competition leaders the Central Pulse this afternoon.

The Tactix weren't afraid to fire the ball around the court this afternoon, using Ellie Bird's height advantage over defender Sulu Fitzpatrick to their advantage as they took a 44-39 win at Pulman Arena.

Bird finished with 34 goals in 40 attempts while Temalisi Fakahokotau had another strong performance at the other end of the court.

However, the Tactix aren't out of the woods yet with the Mystics earning a comfortable 70-52 win over the Stars this afternoon to remain in the hunt.

The teams were neck-and-neck after the first quarter, but the introduction of star Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau in the second stanza saw the Mystics begin to take control as they took a seven-goal lead into halftime.

They maintained that lead in the third quarter before a blowout ensued in the final 15 minutes.

With the two results, the Tactix remain two points ahead of the Mystics but they only have one game left while the Northern side has two.

If both teams win their remaining games, the final spot could be decided by goal percentage which the Tactix currently lead at 97.6 per cent compared to the Mystics' 96.6.

In the final game of the day, the Steel cruised to a 75-58 win over the Magic as the Western Bay of Plenty side continues to struggle defensively after losing Casey Kopua earlier this month to a foot injury.

Mystics player Jamie Hume during their ANZ Championship Netball game Northern Mystics v Silvermoon Tactix. Trafalgar Centre, Nelson, New Zealand. Sunday 1 July 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
Mystics player Jamie Hume jumps for a ball against the Tactix. Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball