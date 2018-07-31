Tactix keep ANZ Premiership hopes alive with close win over Magic

The Mainland Tactix have done their ANZ Premiership chances no harm, moving to third on the table with a 62-60 win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic last night.

In a close contest, the Tactix edged a tight opening quarter, taking a 17-16 lead, before extending out to 32-31 at the break.

Last night's clash was so close, that no side held an advantage of more than three goals until the final five minutes of the match.

Again, the two teams were near inseparable in the third quarter, with the Tactix taking a 48-46 lead into the final spell, before sealing the encounter 62-60.

Shooter Ellie Bird led the way for the Tactix, with 54 from 61, backed up by Brooke Leaver (eight from 11). For the Magic, Lenize Potgieter proved efficient with ball in hand, shooting 44 from 47, while Monica Faulkner netted 16 from her 18 shots.