Southern Steel shooters keep Northern Mystics winless in ANZ Premiership

The Southern Steel's shooters have heaped more misery on the Northern Mystics, taking their second win of the season with a 67-48 win in Auckland.

Having been stunned by the Northern Stars in their opening match of the season, the Steel have now picked up back to back wins, while the Mystics meanwhile remain winless from their miserable start to 2019.

For the Steel, Lenize Potgieter was nearly flawless inside the circle, shooting 48 from 53 attempts, ably backed up by Te Paea Selby-Rickit (14/25) and Jennifer O'Connell (5/8).

The Steel comfortably held off any charge from the Mystics at the breaks, taking a 35-25 lead into the break before sealing the win in the final two quarters.

Mystics shooter Bailey Mes did her best to keep her side in the contest, shooting 25/28 - however the Steel's midcourt superiority proved the difference, cutting off any supply into the Northern shooting circle.