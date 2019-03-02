TODAY |

Southern Steel shooters keep Northern Mystics winless in ANZ Premiership

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

The Southern Steel's shooters have heaped more misery on the Northern Mystics, taking their second win of the season with a 67-48 win in Auckland.

Having been stunned by the Northern Stars in their opening match of the season, the Steel have now picked up back to back wins, while the Mystics meanwhile remain winless from their miserable start to 2019.

For the Steel, Lenize Potgieter was nearly flawless inside the circle, shooting 48 from 53 attempts, ably backed up by Te Paea Selby-Rickit (14/25) and Jennifer O'Connell (5/8).

The Steel comfortably held off any charge from the Mystics at the breaks, taking a 35-25 lead into the break before sealing the win in the final two quarters.

Mystics shooter Bailey Mes did her best to keep her side in the contest, shooting 25/28 - however the Steel's midcourt superiority proved the difference, cutting off any supply into the Northern shooting circle.

The win sends the Steel top of the ANZ Premiership, with with seven points from their first three games, followed by the Pulse with three points from their only match of the season. The Mystics meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table, the only side without a point.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit against the Northern Mystics
Te Paea Selby-Rickit against the Northern Mystics Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
2
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson shines on Sharks debut, sets up two tries against Knights
3
Goodhue got his team rolling early with his left boot as the Crusaders claimed a 22-12 win in Brisbane.
Cheeky Jack Goodhue cross kick sets up first try, gets Crusaders off to perfect start in gritty win over Reds
4
The 18-year-old completed the Whanganui mile in 3:58.41 to set a new record.
Top Kiwi running prospect Sam Tanner completes sub-four minute mile, beating Nick Willis' old Kiwi record
5
Sunwolves flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi scores against the Chiefs
Sunwolves punish sloppy Chiefs to take first ever away Super Rugby win
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
01:13
Captain Laura Langman says players will have their domestic hats on but also keeping the July tournament in their minds.

Silver Ferns to 'stay in touch' during domestic season to keep developing winning culture as World Cup looms
1 NEWS

Silver Ferns win double extra-time thriller over South Africa to end quad series
01:10
The Silver Ferns captain is the first to reach the milestone.

'I didn't even know' – Laura Langman stunned by historic 150th Test
00:37
The veteran defender returned to the black dress against Australia this morning.

Casey Kopua relishing Silver Ferns comeback: 'Just go for it'