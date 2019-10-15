Silver Ferns win Supreme Award, scooping five major awards at Halberg Awards

After their impressive win at the Netball World Cup last year, the Silver Ferns swept the Halberg Awards tonight, picking up the top award among others for both the team and coach.

Source: 1 NEWS

The team were awarded the Supreme Award, recognising them as the best of New Zealand's sportspeople.

While accepting the Supreme Award, coach Dame Noeline Taurua was momentarily lost for words.

"Hopefully people aren't getting sick of us, to be honest! Walking up and down is hugely humbling," she says.

"The Supreme Award is something that I think when we look back at our journey, and the Commonwealth Games a couple of years ago and we think now where we are currently standing, that we would never have thought we would be here.

"Not only to lead in our own sport, but also to be amongst great other people who are also leaders in their sport as well.

Viewers also picked their world cup victory as New Zealand's Favourite Sporting Moment.

To top off the victories, they also won Team of The Year, only the second time the team has won.

Its last Team of the Year win also followed a Netball World Cup victory in 2003.

Dame Noeline was well-recognised individually, awarded Coach of the Year as well as the Leadership Award.

She was praised as "bold and innovative", a "true leader" and an "exceptional New Zealander".

The Supreme Award was presented by patron Dame Patsy Reddy and former winner Richie McCaw.

For the fourth year in a row, canoer Lisa Carrington was awarded NZ Sportswoman of the Year.

Sportsman of the Year went to Israel Adesanya - the first time a combat fighter has been awarded.

Para Athlete/Team of the Year went to swimmer Sophie Pascoe, who won four gold medals at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.