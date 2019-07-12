Silver Ferns open Netball World Cup in style with dominant win over Malawi

Relive 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of this Netball World Cup encounter between the Silver Ferns and Malawi, from Malawi.

9:22pm: FULLTIME: NZ 64 Malawi 45

That's it! A comprehensive win for the Silver Ferns first up. New Zealand get revenge for the Commonwealth Games with a 19-point victory.

We'll be back tomorrow night, with the Ferns taking on Barbados.

9:20pm: 14 mins Q4: NZ 63 Malawi 43

The Ferns pass 60, Folau relentless inside the circle.

9:15pm: 9 mins Q4: NZ 58 Malawi 39

The Ferns finishing off in style. Selby-Rickit sharp after coming off the bench. Meanwhile Langman is having a blinder against the Malawi midcourt.

9:10pm: 4 mins Q4: NZ 54 Malawi 34

Selby-Rickit shooting at 100 per cent after coming on, two from two. The Ferns have passed 50.

9:07pm: 1 min Q4: NZ 49 Malawi 30

We're ready for the final quarter. Te Paea Selby-Rickit replaces Ekenasio at goal attack.

9:03pm: 15 mins Q3: NZ 49 Malawi 30

Folau has a chance to bring up the Ferns' 50 just before the end of the quarter, but her shot hits the rim and bounces away.

New Zealand still lead by 19 heading into the last quarter.

8:57pm: 10 mins Q3: NZ 43 Malawi 25

Folau just keeps piling on the points alonside Ekenasio. They're both shooting at over 90 per cent so far.

8:53pm: 5 mins Q3: NZ 36 Malawi 23

Malawi looking an improved side after the break, but the Ferns' lead is surely too big to haul in at this stage.

8:47pm: 1 min Q3 - NZ 32 Malawi 18

Folau misses just her second shot of the match before Malawi open the scoring in the third.

8:45pm

We're back for the second half, can the Ferns keep up their assault?

8:35pm: HALFTIME - NZ 32 Malawi 17

That's halftime. Folau and Ekenasio are on fire inside the circle, Kopua oozing class at the other end. Laura Langman holding everything together in the midcourt. This has been a near perfect opening spell for the Ferns at this World Cup.

8:34pm: 13 mins Q2 - NZ 29 Malawi 16

Malawi starting to score a tad more often, but the Ferns are well in control heading into halftime.

8:29pm: 9 mins Q2 - NZ 26 Malawi 13

Ekenasio pushes the lead out to 13 points. NZ have now doubled Malawi's score.

8:22pm: 4 mins Q2 - NZ 20 Malawi 11

Kopua holding her ground inside the Malawi shooting circle, at the other end Folau pushes the lead out to 10.

8:19pm: 1 min Q2 - NZ 18 Malawi 11

The second quarter is underway, and Ekenasio keeps the ball rolling with the first goal.

8:14pm: 15 mins Q1 - NZ 17 Malawi 11

Maria Folau has bossed this first quarter, 11 from 11. The Ferns take a six-goal advantage into the first break.

8:12pm: 13 mins Q1 - NZ 14 Malawi 11

NZ ahead by four now! Watson and Kopua stamping their mark in defence.

8:10pm: 11 mins Q1 - NZ 11 Malawi 9

Folau gives the Ferns a two goal lead. Just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

8:07pm: 9 mins Q1 - NZ 8 Malawi 7

Ekenasio and Folau fire the Ferns in front, but Malawi are keeping within touching distance midway through the first quarter!

8:04pm: 4 mins Q1 - NZ 4 Malawi 4

Malawi take a two goal lead, only for Folau to level scores.

8:01pm: 2 mins Q1 - NZ 2 Malawi 1

Maria Folau gets the first goal of the World Cup, followed by another just seconds later. At the other end, Kopua is called for obstruction and Simtowe scores Malawi's first.

8:00pm: 1 min Q1 - NZ 0 Malawi 0

Malawi get things underway!

7:57pm

We've had the anthems, moments away from the start.

7:39pm

Malawi's line up has been announced:

GK: Towera Vinkhumbo, GD: Caroline Mtukule, WD: Grace Mwafulirwa, C: Takondwa Lwazi, WA: Thandie Galleta, GA: Sindi Simtowe

GS: Joyce Mvula





7:30pm

Good evening! First news comes from the Ferns, who've named their starting side for tonight's opener.

GK: Jane Watson, GD: Casey Kopua, WD: Karin Burger: C: Laura Langman (c), WA: Gina Crampton, GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, GS: Maria Folau.

PREVIEW:

Meeting again for the first time since Malawi's famous 57-53 upset over New Zealand at last year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Silver Ferns have the chance for redemption to begin their World Cup campaign.

Much has changed for the Ferns since then though, now under the stewardship of Noeline Taurua, with legends Laura Langman and Kasey Kopua ending their international exiles too.

Just six players from that Commonwealth Games loss return tonight: Katrina Rore, Shannon Saunders, Maria Folau, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Bailey Mes and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.