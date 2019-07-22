Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign

Former Silver Ferns defender Casey Kopua has revealed she is pregnant and was carrying her child during the team's victorious Netball World Cup campaign in Liverpool earlier this year.

Kopua told Māori Television she is 14 weeks pregnant, meaning her child was there when she and the Silver Ferns won this year's nail-biting final in Liverpool in July.

"It happened very quickly but I’m very excited about it," Kopua said.

After winning the final 52-51 and being named player of the match, the 34-year-old retired and made her way back to her Waikato home, where she discovered she was pregnant.

"I took the test because I was feeling unwell," she said.

"When I told my husband Terry he was like, 'are you sure?', because we didn’t see each other that much before the World Cup."

The child will be Kopua and her husband's second child after the defender gave birth to their daughter Maia in 2016.