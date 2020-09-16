Silver Ferns to face England in New Zealand later this year, 1 NEWS understands

The Silver Ferns’ hopes for international netball may just be around the corner with series against England and Australia a possibility.

1 NEWS understands England is set to arrive in New Zealand as early as next month and a Constellation Cup series against Australia is still in the works.

The Silver Ferns players haven't seen action since the Premiership ended in August.

It's understood their upcoming training camp for October 20 has been pushed back in order to lead them into a series against the New Zealand men's side, the under 21s and an All Stars team.

Noeline Taurua is wanting to use that series as a build up for an international fixture, that could be as early as next month.

Noeline Taurua Source: Photosport

England’s tour to New Zealand will consist of two weeks of Covid-19 isolation where they'll be able to train as a team.

It's much needed for England, who've been in disarray having not had any competition since March when their domestic super league was canned due to the pandemic.

They could also be without some of their star players who are still competing in the Australian Super Netball, which doesn't finish till the end of October.

It's believed Australia need a rest before any international matches, with their players competing in two games a week in their Queensland bubble.

Some haven't seen their families for months.