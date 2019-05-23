TODAY |

Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore ruled out of netball series in Auckland

Silver Ferns' defender Katrina Rore has been ruled out of this week's netball series in Auckland due to a calf injury.

The 32-year-old was set to make her return in New Zealand colours this week, but will miss the fixtures against the All Stars team, Fiji Pearls and New Zealand Men's Invitational side.

She will be replaced by Central Pulse teammate Michaela Sokolich-Beatson for the series, which is set to starts in Auckland tomorrow.

New Zealand's coach Noeline Taurua told Radio NZ that not playing Rore is a precautionary move with the World Cup just around the corner [July].

"We want to give Katrina every opportunity to be fit for the Netball World Cup and the medical staff have advised resting her for this series," said Taurua.

"It is a blow for Katrina who has been in outstanding form this season and worked hard to earn her place in the Silver Ferns.

"But she is working closely with our medical team and will remain with the Silver Ferns during this week's series."

Mainland Tactix defender Temalisi Fakahokotau will also miss the series in Auckland, after failing to pass her medical test.

The former Silver Fern has been recovering from an ACL injury which she suffered last year and is close to making her return to the court.

Silver Ferns development player Holly Fowler had been called into the All Stars team to fill in for Fakahokotau and Sokolich-Beatson.

Katrina Grant during the Netball International Quad Series between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 23rd September 2018. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz
Katrina Rore in action for the Silver Ferns against Australia. Source: Photosport
