Pulse take scrappy win over Magic in low-scoring ANZ Premiership contest

The Central Pulse have grinded out an ugly 43-37 win over the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

Last night's contest, the lowest-scoring affair in ANZ Premiership history, came down to a clash of defences as both sides struggled to score at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre.

But after the scores were locked at 9-all at the end of the first quarter, the Pulse started to set the tempo and forced turnovers from the Magic throughout the rest of the match.

Magic Captain Casey Kopua said after the match it was a sure-fire way to take themselves out of the contest.

"I think it was [over] at the start to to be honest, we need the ball in order to win," Kopua said.

"When we lose the ball it is just another opportunity for them."

Kopua did her best to keep her side in the match, applying pressure to Pulse goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio and forcing eight misses from her 26 attempts.

But Pulse goal shoot Aliyah Dunn picked up the slack, making 25 of her 26 shots.

The same couldn't be said for Magic shooters Monica Falkner and Abigail Latu-Meafou who shot 16-from-21 and 12-from-15, respectively.