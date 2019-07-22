Parliamentary victory celebration for Silver Ferns to be held 'in coming months'

Sports Minister Grant Robertson says a welcome home reception will be held for the World Champion Silver Ferns in the "coming months".

Given a number of players and coach Noeline Taurua are not returning to New Zealand immediately the public will have to wait to show their appreciation with the team in person.

"We really want to celebrate our world champion Silver Ferns properly," Mr Robertson said on Twitter.

