Parliamentary victory celebration for Silver Ferns to be held 'in coming months'

Sports Minister Grant Robertson says a welcome home reception will be held for the World Champion Silver Ferns in the "coming months".

Given a number of players and coach Noeline Taurua are not returning to New Zealand immediately the public will have to wait to show their appreciation with the team in person.

Taurua won't have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday.

"We really want to celebrate our world champion Silver Ferns properly," Mr Robertson said on Twitter.

The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.

"Given that Noeline and many of the players are not coming back for a while, we will host a welcome home reception at Parliament in the coming months when they are all back home."

The former coach says that this morning's win will also benefit men's netball.
Dame Lois Muir: Silver Ferns' World Cup triumph means 'a great boost for the game'

Dame Lois Muir: Silver Ferns' World Cup triumph means 'a great boost for the game'
Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket.

Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips
Public celebration for World Cup-winning Silver Ferns uncertain

Public celebration for World Cup-winning Silver Ferns uncertain
MPs praise 'incredible' Silver Ferns coach after World Cup win

MPs praise 'incredible' Silver Ferns coach after World Cup win