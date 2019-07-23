TODAY |

One of netball's major sponsors looking to set up prize fund for Silver Ferns

One of netball’s major sponsors in New Zealand says they are looking at setting up a fund with other sponsors to reward the Silver Ferns for their World Cup win.

Unlike the Black Caps, who received a payout for making their cup final and the All Blacks, should they make their finale, the Ferns won't be paid any prize money or bonuses.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern weighed in as debate continued to rage around the issue today,

"I understand ANZ’s quite a big sponsor, I think there'd be something beautiful in an Australian bank giving a bonus to our Silver Ferns,” Ardern said in reference to New Zealand’s one goal win over Australia in the final.

Despite being crowned world champs, the Kiwi stars won't be receiving any additional pay.

Ardern’s comments came before ANZ released this statement to 1 NEWS today.

"Over the last 10 years, through highs and lows, we have invested about $30 million to help grow the sport of netball in New Zealand across all levels of the game from grassroots to elite," the statement read.

"The Silver Ferns’ World Cup victory was inspirational, so we’re happy to work with other key stakeholders to contribute to a fund in recognition of the team’s commitment and dedication."

The New Zealand Netball Players’ Association, who negotiate for revenue to be put back into the game, shed some perspective on the debate.

"The only way you're going to get athletes paid more in any sport really is to grow the revenue base of the sport," Steph Bond told 1 NEWS.

The CEO of the International Netball Federation said the World Cup does not make enough to pay out prize money.

"It's an event that relies on a lot of support from governments and the sponsors that are there to keep going and prize money's something that's not even on the table at the moment," Claire Briegal told 1 NEWS.

In rugby, 33 per cent of revenue made goes back to players in salaries compared with 26.5 per cent in cricket.

Those sports attract multi-million-dollar deals for TV rights and sponsorship whereas netball is barely televised outside of England, Australia and New Zealand.

Around 30 per cent of netball revenue covers wages in the local premiership, retainers for the Silver Ferns and running other programmes with the broadcast deal now up for renewal.

"It's structured so if we can grow the game and get more money into the game then the players get a share of that money as well," Bond told 1 NEWS.

The debate around prizemoney is a positive for women's sport, according to Bond.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The business says they're looking at setting up a fund with other sponsors as a reward the Ferns' World Cup win.
