TODAY |

Northern Mystics edge Stars in thrilling ANZ Premiership encounter

Source:  1 NEWS

The Mystics have edged the Northern Stars by four goals in a thrilling encounter between the second and third placed sides on the ANZ Premiership ladder.

Grace Nweke. Northern Mystics v Northern Stars. ANZ Premiership Netball. Auckland Netball Centre, Friday 17 July 2020 Source: Photosport

The first quarter saw the Mystics open up a lead before a second quarter resurgence from the Stars reduced their lead to just one point. The halftime score 26-25 to the Mystics favour.

Stars goal shooter Maia Wilson put on a clinic in the third quarter, shooting 11 from 11 goals, to earn her side a one-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mystics would come roaring back in the fourth quarter, outscoring their rivals by five goals to snatch the win.

Mystics' teen sensation Grace Nweke shot at 80 per cent accuracy, making 36 successful goals from 45 attempts.

Wilson made 36 successful attempts from 40.

The Mystics face the table-topping Central Pulse tomorrow. The Pulse are currently undefeated from six matches.

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:59
Warriors coach calls out clubs who publicly said they'd loan players
2
Walker brothers in discussions with Warriors about head coaching role
3
NZ Rugby pushing for new competition with Pacific Island team, undetermined number of Australian sides
4
Super Rugby investors give NZ Rugby a deadline for details on new tournament: report
5
SANZAAR seeks Government approval to hold entire 2020 Rugby Championship in NZ
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Stars deliver gritty win, Tactix edge Mystics

Stars inflict more pain on Steel in ANZ Premiership

Central Pulse on track for perfect season after thriller against Steel
01:46

Tactix thriving under pressure despite challenging 2020