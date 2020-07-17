Northern Mystics edge Stars in thrilling ANZ Premiership encounter

The Mystics have edged the Northern Stars by four goals in a thrilling encounter between the second and third placed sides on the ANZ Premiership ladder.

Grace Nweke. Northern Mystics v Northern Stars. ANZ Premiership Netball. Auckland Netball Centre, Friday 17 July 2020 Source: Photosport

The first quarter saw the Mystics open up a lead before a second quarter resurgence from the Stars reduced their lead to just one point. The halftime score 26-25 to the Mystics favour.

Stars goal shooter Maia Wilson put on a clinic in the third quarter, shooting 11 from 11 goals, to earn her side a one-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mystics would come roaring back in the fourth quarter, outscoring their rivals by five goals to snatch the win.

Mystics' teen sensation Grace Nweke shot at 80 per cent accuracy, making 36 successful goals from 45 attempts.

Wilson made 36 successful attempts from 40.