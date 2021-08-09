Mystics dedicate national title win to the late Margaret Forsyth

The Northern Mystics have dedicated their first national title to former Silver Fern and pillar of the netball community, the late Margaret Forsyth.

The Mystics beat the Mainland Tatic 61-59 during last night’s ANZ Premiership grand final in Auckland, with 19-year-old shooter Grace Nweke ultimately making the difference.

Netting 58 goals for the team, she scored all but three of the Mystics’ goals and only missed four of her 62 attempts.

The Northern Mystics celebrate winning the 2021 ANZ Premiership. Source: Photosport

“I’m really proud that we stuck to our mana values from beginning to end, I’m proud of you all and I really hope that we’ve made our northern zone proud, captain Sulu Fitzpatrick said after the match.

“This one was for you, Marg."

Margaret Forsyth played for the Silver Ferns between 1979 and 1987. After retiring, she made a smooth transition to coaching and held many positions over the years, including head coach of Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in 2017 and 2018, assistant coach of the FAST5 Ferns in 2017 and the NZA team in 2016. She died in May, aged 59.