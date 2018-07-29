Maia Wilson continues great shooting form as Stars end season with win over Steel

The Northern Stars have ended their season with an exciting 65-59 win over the Southern Steel at Pulman Arena in Auckland today.
The Steel will now have over a week before they host either the Mystics or the Tactix in the preliminary final.
The southerners, who had already second place and home court advantage for the preliminary final clash were without goal shoot Jen O’Connell, who was sick.
In her absence, Te Paea Selby-Rickit had 48 goals from 53 attempts while Olivia Bates had 11 goals from 14 attempts.
For the Stars, who were out of finals contention, Silver Ferns hopeful Maia Wilson continued her great season, shooting at 93 per cent with 42 goals from 45 attempts.
Goal attack Paula Griffin finished with 23 goals from 25 attempts.
The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic face the Mainland Tactix tomorrow while the Pulse play the Mystics on Wednesday with the Tactix and the Mystics in contention to be the third finalist.