Maia Wilson continues great shooting form as Stars end season with win over Steel

The Northern Stars have ended their season with an exciting 65-59 win over the Southern Steel at Pulman Arena in Auckland today.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit of the Steel shoots against Kate Burley of the Stars. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Steel at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 29 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Source: Photosport

The Steel will now have over a week before they host either the Mystics or the Tactix in the preliminary final.

The southerners, who had already second place and home court advantage for the preliminary final clash were without goal shoot Jen O’Connell, who was sick.

In her absence, Te Paea Selby-Rickit had 48 goals from 53 attempts while Olivia Bates had 11 goals from 14 attempts.

For the Stars, who were out of finals contention, Silver Ferns hopeful Maia Wilson continued her great season, shooting at 93 per cent with 42 goals from 45 attempts.

Goal attack Paula Griffin finished with 23 goals from 25 attempts.  

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic face the Mainland Tactix tomorrow while the Pulse play the Mystics on Wednesday with the Tactix and the Mystics in contention to be the third finalist.  

The race for the third and final spot in the ANZ Premiership finals is heating up after a big afternoon of Super Sunday action in Auckland today.

The Mainland Tactix look the favourites to claim third over the Northern Mystics after their upset win over competition leaders the Central Pulse this afternoon.

The Tactix weren't afraid to fire the ball around the court this afternoon, using Ellie Bird's height advantage over defender Sulu Fitzpatrick to their advantage as they took a 44-39 win at Pulman Arena.

Bird finished with 34 goals in 40 attempts while Temalisi Fakahokotau had another strong performance at the other end of the court.

However, the Tactix aren't out of the woods yet with the Mystics earning a comfortable 70-52 win over the Stars this afternoon to remain in the hunt.

The teams were neck-and-neck after the first quarter, but the introduction of star Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau in the second stanza saw the Mystics begin to take control as they took a seven-goal lead into halftime.

They maintained that lead in the third quarter before a blowout ensued in the final 15 minutes.

With the two results, the Tactix remain two points ahead of the Mystics but they only have one game left while the Northern side has two.

If both teams win their remaining games, the final spot could be decided by goal percentage which the Tactix currently lead at 97.6 per cent compared to the Mystics' 96.6.

In the final game of the day, the Steel cruised to a 75-58 win over the Magic as the Western Bay of Plenty side continues to struggle defensively after losing Casey Kopua earlier this month to a foot injury.

Mystics player Jamie Hume during their ANZ Championship Netball game Northern Mystics v Silvermoon Tactix. Trafalgar Centre, Nelson, New Zealand. Sunday 1 July 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
Mystics player Jamie Hume jumps for a ball against the Tactix. Source: Photosport
The fallout from the review into the Silver Fern’s failed Commonwealth Games campaign has stretched to over parts of the coaching staff, with Netball NZ not only looking for a new head coach, but assistant as well.

Former assistant coach Yvette McCausland-Durie is now off contract and will need to reapply for the role.

"It’s not about whether you get it or don’t,” she said.

"It’s really just about taking the opportunities and signalling that you’re interested in learning and growing and developing so I’ll always keep putting my hand up."

Southby announced she is stepping down after a horror run for the team. Source: 1 NEWS

Former head coach Janine Southby was the first to go with the review not even made public yet, offering her resignation from the job on Friday night.

"I am very sad to have reached this point," she said at the time.

"We were at a real point of transition when I was appointed and I believed it would take time to make the necessary change.

"Over the last two years I have worked hard to develop a high performance culture based on accountability and self-responsibility. I felt we were making steps in the right direction however, I have to acknowledge this hasn’t happened as quickly or as well as I would have liked.

"The results we were able to deliver through the transition were unacceptable and far less than what we were aiming for. As head coach, I have to front up to my own responsibility in producing those results and I have. I’m as gutted as anyone that we couldn’t produce the results we aimed for.”

Players 1 NEWS spoke to said the panel heard they had a lack of confidence in the coaches and themselves dating back to last year.

They also questioned Southby's philosophy of a player led culture, especially when only four of the players had been to a pinnacle event before.

Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy. Source: 1 NEWS
