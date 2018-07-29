Maia Wilson continues great shooting form as Stars end season with win over Steel

The race for the third and final spot in the ANZ Premiership finals is heating up after a big afternoon of Super Sunday action in Auckland today.

The Mainland Tactix look the favourites to claim third over the Northern Mystics after their upset win over competition leaders the Central Pulse this afternoon.

The Tactix weren't afraid to fire the ball around the court this afternoon, using Ellie Bird's height advantage over defender Sulu Fitzpatrick to their advantage as they took a 44-39 win at Pulman Arena.

Bird finished with 34 goals in 40 attempts while Temalisi Fakahokotau had another strong performance at the other end of the court.

However, the Tactix aren't out of the woods yet with the Mystics earning a comfortable 70-52 win over the Stars this afternoon to remain in the hunt.

The teams were neck-and-neck after the first quarter, but the introduction of star Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau in the second stanza saw the Mystics begin to take control as they took a seven-goal lead into halftime.

They maintained that lead in the third quarter before a blowout ensued in the final 15 minutes.

With the two results, the Tactix remain two points ahead of the Mystics but they only have one game left while the Northern side has two.

If both teams win their remaining games, the final spot could be decided by goal percentage which the Tactix currently lead at 97.6 per cent compared to the Mystics' 96.6.