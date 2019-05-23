Katrina Rore returns to Silver Ferns fold, named in NZ World Cup squad

The Silver Ferns have named a 12-member squad that includes former skipper Katrina Rore for their World Cup campaign in England in July.

Defender Phoenix Karaka, midcourter Shannon Saunders and shooter Bailey Mes have played their way back into the Silver Ferns squad after solid performances in the ANZ Premiership.

Rore (nee Grant) lost her spot after last year's disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign on the Gold Coast.

New Zealand failed to win a games medal for the first time.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said she was proud of the way how players who were on the outer last year worked their way into the team.

"We have five athletes who have been on the outer, faced their so-called demons and yet have been open to take on feedback, better their skillset and continued to push themselves," Taurua said.

"I look for players who can do the job in the first instance, connections and playing combinations, and then personal qualities.

"The players who have been recalled to wear the Silver Fern again demonstrates to me passion for our game, fight, fortitude, tenacity and work ethic. The Silver Ferns needs to be a team that can emulate those same qualities."