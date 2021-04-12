TODAY |

From forgettable to favourites: The Tactix's rapid rise in NZ netball

Source:  1 NEWS

Not long ago, the idea of labelling the Canterbury Tactix as "favourites" for New Zealand’s domestic netball competition would've been laughable.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After years of pain, the Tactix believe they can go one better than last year and win their first title. Source: 1 Sport

But after years of pain, that's their new reality as this year's ANZ Premiership was launched today.

Tactix coach Marianna Delaney-Hoshek has noticed the change though with a distinct air of assuredness around her this year.

“I’d like to think we're in and around [title contention],” she said.

The confidence is all the more significant when fans reflect on where the Tactix have come from; a painful history of single-win seasons and unwanted records.

In fact, there was a time between 2010 and 2017 where out of 106 games, they won just 12.

But fast forward to 2020 and those dark days became nothing more than a distant memory with the Tactix finishing second in the premiership’s regular season with a 9-4 record before they lost the final to the Pulse.

This year, they’re aiming to go one step further to where no Canterbury netball team has gone before and win a championship.

They’re campaign to realise that dream kicks off later on Sunday when they take on the Southern Steel in Invercargill.

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:27
The Play: Teen bowler nails ten-pin's hardest shot at US Open
2
Cricketer's controversial out slammed by opponents - 'Has no place in the game'
3
Surfers froth at the bit for Christchurch surfing competition
4
Steve Hansen offers advice to Bulldogs after horror start to NRL season - 'You can't hide'
5
Japan's PM leads celebrations of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters win
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Silver Ferns dominate second half to take Constellation Cup series lead
01:27

Aussie netballers unwind at the beach after convincing win over Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns unable to spark comeback after Aussies level series with hiss and a roar

Silver Ferns captain rested for second Test against Aussies, replaced by possible debutant Maddy Gordon