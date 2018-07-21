Exclusive: Players told Netball NZ’s review into horror Comm Games they lacked confidence in coaches and themselves

The Commonwealth Games was nothing but a horror show for the Silver Ferns but finally Netball NZ has some answers and solutions to ensure it should never happen again.

Don McKinnon, chairman of the review panel looking into the campaign, says there were multiple issues with the team on the Gold Coast.

"There were some real gaps in what was happening," he said.

"There was no real campaign plan - that should have been picked up by Netball New Zealand."

Head coach Janine Southby has since resigned from her role due to the campaign but made the made move before the review went public.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie says there will be more to the review than just the coaching staff.

"There were a number of things that came out of the review and it sort of said there wasn't one single point of contributing factor that led to the poor performance at the Commonwealth Games."

Players 1 NEWS spoke to today said the panel heard they had a lack of confidence in the coaches and themselves dating back to last year.

They also questioned Southby's philosophy of a player led culture, especially when only four of the players had been to a pinnacle event before.

Wyllie says Netball NZ will be looking further into the claims.

"There is going to be a phase two of the review and that gives us the opportunity to drill deeper."