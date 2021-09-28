English netballer Geva Mentor stuck in New Zealand

English netballer Geva Mentor is stuck in New Zealand, after the Roses upcoming tour to Australia was canned last minute due to Covid-19.

Geva Mentor. Source: Photosport

The squad have been in New Zealand since late August, for a three Test series against the Silver Ferns in Christchurch. They were then due to fly to Australia to face the Diamonds, instead they'll fly back to the UK via Singapore.

However, Mentor needs to get back to Melbourne where she captains the Collingwood Magpies in the Super Netball League.

In a social media post, the 37-year-old says unless she can find an alternative arrangement, it's likely she won't be able to get back to Australia until the end of November or December due to limited flights.