Central Pulse cement their place at top of ANZ Premiership standings after win over Mystics

The Central Pulse have defeated the Northern Mystics 42-35 to cement their place at the top of the ANZ Premiership ladder.

At three-quarter time it was still anyone's game with the score 30-28 in the Pulse's favour, however the Mystics slipped off in the fourth quarter, being outscored by five goals.

With the Mystics copping their first defeat of the season, the Pulse's seven-goal victory means they are now the only team in the tournament to go unbeaten so far.

Pulse goal shoot Ameliaranne Ekenasio shot with 88 per cent accuracy, making 21 from 24 attempts.

Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava stood out feeding the ball into the shooting circle with 22 goal assists while teenage goal shoot Grace Newke made 28 goals from 33 attempts.

The Central Pulse have a big weekend ahead with two matches scheduled. On Saturday they take on Southern Steel before facing off with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic on Sunday.

The Mystics take on the Mainland Tactix on Friday.

