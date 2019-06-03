TODAY |

ANZ Premiership postponed for two weeks due to coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Netball's ANZ Premiership is the latest sporting code to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, suspended for two weeks as New Zealand looks to stem the rate of infection.

Pulse's Ameliaranne Ekenasio makes a pass during a Premiership match against the Northern Stars. Source: Photosport

In a statement from the ANZ Premiership today, the news was confirmed following yesterday's banning of indoor mass gatherings.

The two week suspension will see the second and third rounds of the competition affected, Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie says.

"Protecting the health of our Netball players, officials, volunteers and staff is our number one priority, and that means we need to consider their welfare and wellbeing alongside the advice of Ministry of Health and Government," Wyllie said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand and follow the information and consultation with the appropriate channels.

"We understand it is disappointing for all of those involved and our fans, but safety is our top priority."

The ANZ Premiership is currently scheduled to resume again on April 5.

Netball
Coronavirus Pandemic
