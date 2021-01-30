Young Kiwi F2 star takes quick drive down memory lane at Auckland kart meet

One of our talented batch of young motor racing drivers has gone back to where it all began.

Liam Lawson entered an all-comers karting meet in Auckland today, turning back the clock to his junior days - if one can describe an 18-year-old as still having had junior days.

The Formula 2 star is racing in two classes at this weekend’s City of Sails two-day challenge meeting - 125 cc Rotax Max Light and 125ccc Rotax DD2 – at Giltrap Group Raceway in West Auckland and, like most things, he was fast to pick it back up.

“Great to be back in this car, it's been about seven years,” Lawson told 1 NEWS.

Lawson won two National karting titles, the NZ Junior Restricted class one at the 2014 National Sprint Championships meeting that Easter, and the 2014 Junior Restricted title at the NZ Schools’ Championships meeting a couple of months later, before moving to cars in 2015.

Lawson, who has had an extended stay in New Zealand due to Covid travel restrictions, said today’s racing was a good reminder for him as his career continues to take off.

“I'm only where I am today because of the karting that I did,” he said.

“Most guys that are successful always did karting growing up, it definitely teaches you the basics.”