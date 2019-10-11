Scott McLaughlin eyes third-straight Supercars title after blistering qualifying sessions

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin has captured a trio of poles at Tailem Bend after blitzing both Supercars qualifying sessions on Sunday.

Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport

The Shell V-Power ace won Saturday's race from pole and will be hoping to do it all again as he aims to wrap up a third-straight title.

McLaughlin's 15th pole of the season - and 76th of his career - leaves him perfectly placed to build an unassailable championship before the Bathurst 1000.

"That one is cool. That last one, especially; didn't get the best first lap," McLaughlin said.

"I had to give it everything on the second lap ... so really happy, the car's great.

"The race car will change up a little bit so hopefully we can look after it a bit more."

McLaughlin has a 263-point gap on Jamie Whincup, but if he can extend that to at least 300 on Sunday, it will be impossible for the Red Bull Holden legend to snatch the title from him at Mount Panorama.

In the 60-year history of Australian touring car racing, only three drivers have won at least three straight titles - Ian Geoghegan (1966-69), Mark Skaife (2000-2002) and Jamie Whincup (2011-14).

Sunday's first 32-lap race gets underway at 12.20pm AEST.