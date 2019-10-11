TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin eyes third-straight Supercars title after blistering qualifying sessions

Source:  AAP

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin has captured a trio of poles at Tailem Bend after blitzing both Supercars qualifying sessions on Sunday.

Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport

The Shell V-Power ace won Saturday's race from pole and will be hoping to do it all again as he aims to wrap up a third-straight title.

McLaughlin's 15th pole of the season - and 76th of his career - leaves him perfectly placed to build an unassailable championship before the Bathurst 1000.

"That one is cool. That last one, especially; didn't get the best first lap," McLaughlin said.

"I had to give it everything on the second lap ... so really happy, the car's great.

"The race car will change up a little bit so hopefully we can look after it a bit more."

McLaughlin has a 263-point gap on Jamie Whincup, but if he can extend that to at least 300 on Sunday, it will be impossible for the Red Bull Holden legend to snatch the title from him at Mount Panorama.

In the 60-year history of Australian touring car racing, only three drivers have won at least three straight titles - Ian Geoghegan (1966-69), Mark Skaife (2000-2002) and Jamie Whincup (2011-14).

Sunday's first 32-lap race gets underway at 12.20pm AEST.


Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Taranaki lose Ranfurly Shield to Otago after eight-day reign
2
Kiwi Shane Young the victim of rapid KO at UFC 253
3
Warriors replace Stacey Jones, Tony Iro as assistant coaches for 2021 - report
4
Boss of British America's Cup entry enjoying fresh Auckland air after finally taking NZ trip
5
Scotty Stevenson: NZR's hubris to blame for All Blacks' likely Christmas quarantine, not SANZAAR
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Kiwi Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin to make his IndyCar debut in October

Kiwi Scott Mclaughlin waiting for IndyCar green light from Australian government
00:28

F1 cites potential rules breach after Lewis Hamilton takes podium with Breonna Taylor T-shirt

Crashes mar first F1 GP on super-fast track usually used by MotoGP