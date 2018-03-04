TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin auctions Supercars helmet to raise funds for Australian bushfire victims

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi ace Scott McLaughlin is joining the wave of sporting stars supporting the fundraising appeal for the Australian bushfires, auctioning off his 2017 race helmet.

Scott McLaughlin Source: Photosport

As the current bushfires have ravaged multiple Australian states, leaving dozens dead and many out of home, a number of celebrities are leading efforts to raise funds for those affected.

Back-to-back Supercars champion McLaughlin is adding what he can to the effort, auctioning off the race helmet that he wore in his 2017 Championship tilt, finishing second to Jamie Whincup.

"The last few days, it's been absolutely devastating seeing the way these fires have ripped through parts of Australia, people's homes, animals homes, some of the pics are so so sad," McLaughlin posted on Facebook.

"The amount this gets sold for I will personally match it with a donation myself. All the money will be split right down the middle and will be given evenly to these 2 charities."

McLaughlin added that he would offer his 2018 or 2019 Championship winning helmets, however they have already been given away.

The current leading bid sits at just over AUS $45,000, finishing on January 12.

