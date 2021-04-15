TODAY |

Scott Dixon looking forward to racing alongside fellow Kiwi as he chases IndyCar immortality

Defending IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon is bracing himself for an "epic" season, with history in his sights.

Dixon will match the all-time record if he wins another title this season, but will have to go through fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin to do so. Source: 1 Sport

The six-time champion is one short of AJ Foyt's all-time record, but he will have some new competition to overcome, including former F1 driver Romain Grosjean and fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin.

"I think it's awesome," Dixon said of the chance to race alongside another Kiwi.

"I've been waiting 20 years for another Kiwi to join us on the grid.

"We know he's a huge talent, he's going to be with one of the greatest teams of all time in IndyCar so I'm excited for him."

The feeling from his countryman is mutual.

"The guy's probably the greatest of all time in Indycar series, probably doesn't get enough respect back home in New Zealand about what he's done and what he's achieved," McLaughlin said.

"What he's achieved over here is phenomenal and if I can do half of what he's done I'll be very proud. Just to compete against him is a big honour as well."

For all his years on the track, Dixon still displays all the motivation and excitement of a driver just starting out.

"Obviously I never even thought I would get to this point of having six championships. I always dreamt of having one, racing in America or Europe and I'm definitely living the dream for sure. Seven would just be epic."

