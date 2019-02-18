TODAY |

New Zealand's Liam Lawson ends F3 season with a bang in Italy

New Zealander Liam Lawson has finished the Formula 3 season on a high, winning race two of the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy.

Liam Lawson Source: Photosport

The 18-year-old driver led from start to finish ahead of Germany's David Beckhann and Frenchman Theo Pourchaire.

“That was a cool race, a really cool race. A nice way to end the season,” said the Hitech driver.

The victory in Italy sees the New Zealander finish up on the championship table in 5th.

“Obviously, it's hard not to look back on the year and think about what might have been if we had not lost so many points with things outside of our control, and things in our control to be honest. I think that we could have capitalised a lot more this year, so that's a shame.

“It's nice to finish a year like this and I guess we proved the point a little bit, that we did have the speed this year. That was a fun race for me. I enjoyed it.”

