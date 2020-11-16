TODAY |

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh F1 world title, levelling with Schumacher

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Lewis Hamilton has become Formula One's most successful driver after clinching a seventh world championship in Turkey.

The Briton’s Turkish Grand Prix victory confirmed a seventh world championship. Source: Breakfast

The Mercedes driver claimed his 94th career race win at the Turkish Grand Prix, securing the F1 title and moving level with the great Michael Schumacher.

The Briton surpassed Schumacher's race wins record last month.

Hamilton was overwhelmed with emotion after the race and said he wanted to continue being a trail blazer for diversity, human rights and environmentalism.

"To all the kids out there, dream the impossible" he said.

"Seven is just unimaginable but when you work with such a great group of people and you really trust each other, there is just no end to what can do together.

"I feel like I'm only just getting started, it's really weird."

Hamilton, who does not have a contract for next season, also reiterated that he would "love to stay" in Formula One.

Motorsport
Victor Waters
Motorsport
