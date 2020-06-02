Lewis Hamilton slams Formula 1 for silence on George Floyd killing

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has expressed outrage over the apparent silence of his F1 counterparts over the death of George Floyd.
Last week, George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground by his neck as he gasped for air and pleaded for his life.
A video shows him face down in the street for over eight minutes before he passes out and is taken away on a stretcher by paramedics. He later died in police custody.
Since Mr Floyd's death, some sports stars around the world have publicly voiced their outrage over the incident, however, the majority of the Formula 1 industry has failed to make a stand.
Writing on Instagram Hamilton said: "I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice."
"Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone," Hamilton added.
"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you ... are and I see you."
Following Hamilton's post, some drivers came forward and expressed their disgust over the killing, including Ferrrari driver, Charles Lecler who took to Twitter to say it was wrong for him to originally feel "out of place and uncomfortable" about publicly voicing his opinion on the matter.