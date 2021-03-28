TODAY |

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson makes impressive F2 debut in season-opening round

Liam Lawson has made a successful debut in Formula Two over the weekend with the Kiwi driver sitting second overall in the competition after a roller coaster round.

Lawson won the season-opening sprint race before he spun off in the second sprint but returned to claim third in this morning’s feature race in Bahrain.

The results see the 19-year-old sit second in the overall standings 11 points behind China’s Guanyu Zhou, who won the feature race.

"Extremely happy to finish third, it's a really good haul of points," Lawson said.

"We were just saying last year when I was in Formula 3, one of the most exciting parts of the weekend was sitting down to watch the F2 race so it's crazy to now be a part of it and feel what it's like for all of these guys.

"I am enjoying it so far, learning a lot and there's still a lot more to be learnt as we go on."

Fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong is 10th in the standings after an impressive feature race in which he carved his way through the field from a starting position of 14th to finish fifth.

