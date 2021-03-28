Kiwi driver Liam Lawson makes impressive F2 debut in season-opening round

Liam Lawson has made a successful debut in Formula Two over the weekend with the Kiwi driver sitting second overall in the competition after a roller coaster round.

Lawson won the season-opening sprint race before he spun off in the second sprint but returned to claim third in this morning’s feature race in Bahrain.

The results see the 19-year-old sit second in the overall standings 11 points behind China’s Guanyu Zhou, who won the feature race.

"Extremely happy to finish third, it's a really good haul of points," Lawson said.

"We were just saying last year when I was in Formula 3, one of the most exciting parts of the weekend was sitting down to watch the F2 race so it's crazy to now be a part of it and feel what it's like for all of these guys.

"I am enjoying it so far, learning a lot and there's still a lot more to be learnt as we go on."