Kiwi Brendon Hartley to debut in Formula E a year on from F1 axing

Almost a year to the day he was dumped by F1 team Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley is set to make his debut on the Formula E circuit.

The Palmerston North driver has spent the last year back in the endurance racing scene but now joins fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans on a circuit that's going from strength to strength.

"At 30 years old it sounds funny calling myself a rookie. But it's unlike any other category we've seen before, the track's the tightest, the bumpiest, the most extreme tracks I've ever driven,” the Geox Dragon Racing driver said.

Hartley endured a run of bad luck and poor results in the cut-throat world of F1, which led to Toro Rosso dumping him a year ago.

He's now split with Porsche, where he won two endurance championships and will drive for Geox Dragon Racing starting this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

"We are a small team but there are some very clever and motivated team behind, I'd like to think we could surprise a few people this year,” Hartley said.

Jaguar driver Evans warns it's a different beast to F1.

"The one-day format, they're brutal. You've got a small window of each day you've got to get it right. Your one lap in qualifying, and then obviously your one race,” Evans said.

Hartley is relishing the prospect of going up against his countryman.

"We actually both live in Monaco, we hang out and ride the bike a bit together, it's going to be fun going up against him,” Hartley said.

With glamour manufacturers Mercedes and Porsche joining the championship this season, it's another sign of Formula E's growing popularity, something Hartley is keen to be a part of.