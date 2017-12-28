'It's very emotional to see my name there' - Brendon Hartley has street close to childhood racecourse named after him

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has had his whirlwind motor racing career recognised back where it all began, after having a street named in his honour close to the circuit he raced on growing up.

The main thoroughfare into the Palmerston North-born Formula One driver’s home circuit, Manfeild, is now Brendon Hartley Drive. Source: Supplied

The Palmerston North born and raised driver had his sensational year capped off in his backyard, with the throughfare to Manfeild renamed Brendon Hartley Drive in his honour.

"I'm very honoured and it's very emotional to see my name there - my earliest childhood memories are here at Manfeild, watching my dad race and I had my very first race here," Hartley said.

"I left home at 16 so I've spent more than a third of my life away, but my feet are still on the ground and Manawatu will always be home. I'm very proud of that. I've learned so much over the last few years but it all started here."

The road naming was driven by the Manawatu Car Club, of which the 28-year-old is a member, and was readily sanctioned by Manfeild Park Trust.

Club president Richie Arber said it just seemed right.