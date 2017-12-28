 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


'It's very emotional to see my name there' - Brendon Hartley has street close to childhood racecourse named after him

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has had his whirlwind motor racing career recognised back where it all began, after having a street named in his honour close to the circuit he raced on growing up.

The main thoroughfare into the Palmerston North-born Formula One driver’s home circuit, Manfeild, is now Brendon Hartley Drive.

Source: Supplied

The Palmerston North born and raised driver had his sensational year capped off in his backyard, with the throughfare to Manfeild renamed Brendon Hartley Drive in his honour.

"I'm very honoured and it's very emotional to see my name there - my earliest childhood memories are here at Manfeild, watching my dad race and I had my very first race here," Hartley said.

"I left home at 16 so I've spent more than a third of my life away, but my feet are still on the ground and Manawatu will always be home. I'm very proud of that. I've learned so much over the last few years but it all started here."

The road naming was driven by the Manawatu Car Club, of which the 28-year-old is a member, and was readily sanctioned by Manfeild Park Trust.

Club president Richie Arber said it just seemed right.

"This is the best way to recognise a young man who has achieved some incredible results and is now elevated to a category he dreamed of since he was a kid."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:54
3
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

00:28
4
The Aussie captain shelled a catch with Cook on 153, before England took the lead on day three.

Steve Smith drops clanger as Alastair Cook makes Australia hurt in Melbourne

00:25
5

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 