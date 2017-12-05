 

'He just has nerves of steel' – US motorsport legend backs Scott Dixon if he ever considered switch to NASCAR

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon would have no trouble switching to racing in NASCAR, motorsport legend Tony Stewart says.

Tony Stewart was full of praise for the Kiwi IndyCar superstar.
Stewart, 46, is the only driver in history to win championship titles in both IndyCar and NASCAR, but believes that Kiwi racing stalwart Dixon could be one to emulate his achievements - should he want to cross over.

"When he's in the racecar, he can just lock in on the task at hand," Stewart told 1 NEWS.

"It's really hard to rattle him - he just has nerves of steel."

"If he wanted to, he could have had an opportunity for sure (to race in NASCAR)."

"I think Scott is one of those guys that given the right opportunity, he could be successful in NASCAR, if that's what he chose to do."

