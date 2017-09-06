 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Hayden Paddon still in the hunt for podium finish after ending day three of Rally Sweden in fourth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi WRC driver Hayden Paddon is still in the hunt for a podium finish in the first event of the season after finishing the penultimate day of Rally Sweden.

Hayden Paddon

Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old fell back just one spot from where he started the day in dry conditions, with his patient and consistent approach throughout all eight special stages keeping him at the upper end of the leaderboard.

"We started the morning loop knowing that we would be playing a waiting game," he said.

"The way that the car has been set up for my driving meant we had to find a compromise between my own confidence and the outright performance in those first stages.

"The wider lines on the roads in the afternoon played more to my strengths, so we had to be patient and wait for the stages to come to us.

"We were definitely more comfortable to push in the repeat loop. It was fantastic to see so many fans enjoying the stages, especially through Colin's Crest."

There are three stages left to race tomorrow morning with Paddon sitting 48.6 seconds behind his Hyundai teammate and race leader Thierry Neuville.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi made sure his first Super Rugby game was one to remember.

Watch: Lions rookie combines blistering pace with cheeky grubber for smooth solo try on debut in win over Sharks

2
Kodi Nikorima runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session

'I just want to keep proving people wrong' - Kodi Nikorima thriving at Broncos despite pressure from critics

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his quarter final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during day nine of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Roger Federer aiming for 97th career title after dispatching Andreas Seppi in straight sets

00:15
4
The Cape Town team wasted little time sending a statement to the rest of the competition in the 28-20 win.

Stormers kick off Super Rugby with a bang, score brilliant long-range team try in close win over Jaguares

00:14
5
The 2-1 win over the Perth Glory lifts the Nix into ninth spot.

Phoenix bounce back from blowout losses with last minute winner against Glory

00:42
With her partner Peter Nunnes by her side the Green MP announced she was expecting her first child.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

01:33
Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13

Cyclone Gita expected to make landfall Tuesday bringing a 'huge amount' of rain and wind

MetService says it's still too early to say where Gita will have the biggest impact.

00:30
Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.

Trio of suicide bombers kill 20 at crowded market in Nigeria

Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 