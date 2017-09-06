Hayden Paddon still in the hunt for podium finish after ending day three of Rally Sweden in fourth

Kiwi WRC driver Hayden Paddon is still in the hunt for a podium finish in the first event of the season after finishing the penultimate day of Rally Sweden.

Hayden Paddon Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old fell back just one spot from where he started the day in dry conditions, with his patient and consistent approach throughout all eight special stages keeping him at the upper end of the leaderboard.

"We started the morning loop knowing that we would be playing a waiting game," he said.

"The way that the car has been set up for my driving meant we had to find a compromise between my own confidence and the outright performance in those first stages.

"The wider lines on the roads in the afternoon played more to my strengths, so we had to be patient and wait for the stages to come to us.

"We were definitely more comfortable to push in the repeat loop. It was fantastic to see so many fans enjoying the stages, especially through Colin's Crest."