Flying bikes narrowly miss field of riders in horrific MotoGP crash

In what is being hailed a MotoGP miracle, riders have emerged without major injury following a horrific crash at Austria's Red Bull Ring this morning.

Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli clipped the rear of Ducati's Johann Zarco as the pair approached turn three, midway through the race.

Video shows both riders were launched into the gravel, with their bikes continued to fly back onto the track, narrowly missing nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi by millimeters.

Rossi told Sky Italia after the race that the crash left him shaken, whilst also criticising Zarco.

“I was so scared. I am shaken, resuming the race was tough. I took the biggest risk of my career,” Rossi said.

“I saw a shadow, I thought it was the helicopter from above, sometimes it happens during the race that the helicopter passes over and casts a shadow. Instead, two ‘bullets’ arrived.