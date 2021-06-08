Canterbury family proves rallying is in their blood, with five participants in one race

This weekend’s Canterbury Rally was a family affair for the Stokes team from Waikuku.

The entire family was involved, with three racing and the other two crewing.

Stokes siblings Amy and Robbie worked to defend their Canterbury title as their parents, Anne and Brian, looked on.

Grandma Jan Stokes, too, is a regular on the rally circuit, beginning with her son Brian as he competed in the ‘80s, becoming the first South Islander to win the National Rally Championship.

Amy and Robbie first teamed up in 2016, ditching sibling rivalry for sibling synergy. Now their youngest sibling, Jack, is also in the driver’s seat.

Sunday marked his second only outing in the left hand, two wheel drive with experienced co-driver Sam Gray.

The siblings came out on top, while Jack came fourth in his class.

"It's been a fantastic day, yeah. Heart in the mouth all day, to be honest," Brian told Seven Sharp.