Brendon Hartley dominates F1's 'worst crashes of 2018' list

Just weeks after Brendon Hartley's exit from Formula 1 the former Toro Rosso driver has featured in no fewer than four of the top 10 crashes of the 2018 season.

The list, published by motorsport website GPblog.com, sees Hartley take the honours of the ninth, seventh, sixth and third best crashes of the past season, in a campaign that ended with the New Zealander losing his spot with Toro Rosso.

Coming in at ninth position on the list, was Hartley spin out in free practice at the Spain GP in Barcelona, that saw him lose control and crash into the safety barrier at 240 kmp/h.

In seventh, was Hartley's collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, which saw the French driver's brakes fail, before hitting the Kiwi at high speeds, leaving his car too damaged to complete the race.

Sixth spot on the list was another collision, this time with Williams' Lance Stroll at the Canadian GP, seeing Hartley sandwiched into the fence before entering the run-off area.

Hartley's final entry, judged the third best crash of the year, came at the Great Britian GP at Silverstone, suffering a suspension failure, losing control of his left front wheel, smashing into the safety barrier. Hartley was luckily able to walk away unscathed, largely down to the halo safety system.

Hartley was confirmed to drive for Toro Rosso in next season's championship.
Brendon Hartley. Source: Associated Press
