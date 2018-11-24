Auckland Supercars event cancelled again due to Covid

The Auckland round of the Supercars motorsport championship has been cancelled for a second-straight year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shane van Gisbergen. Source: Photosport

Supercars officials revealed an altered calendar for the remainder of the 2021 season with both Auckland and Perth scratched.

The Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe was set to be held on November 6 and 7 but organisers said with complications arising from Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak, it and the Perth round weren’t an option anymore.

"Unfortunately, our event planned for Perth presents significant risk with the ongoing restrictions, so we've made the difficult decision to move it to the 2022 calendar," Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"Similarly, our Kiwi fans across the ditch will be undoubtedly disappointed to see New Zealand does not feature on the revised calendar due to the trans-Tasman bubble being suspended.

"While the removal of both of these events is an unfortunate consequence of the Covid circumstances, we sincerely thank our partners for their understanding.

"We can't wait to be able to get to both Western Australia and New Zealand as soon as we can in 2022."

The revised calendar also features new dates for the Bathurst 1000 which has now been moved back four weeks to November 4 to 7.