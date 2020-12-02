TODAY |

Andrew Saville sweats up a storm in fire retardant suit similar to one that saved F1 driver's life

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville has gotten a small taste of the experience Romain Grosjean managed to survive on Monday morning - minus the high-speed crash and the 28 seconds sitting in fire.

Saville met with former professional driver Shane Drake to discuss the fire retardant suit Grosjean was wearing in the Bahrain Grand Prix that helped him miraculously walk away from the incident with his life.

Drake was the perfect person to interview as he now manufactures and supplies fire retardant suits in motorsport and, much to Saville's delight, had some gears for the presenter to try on.

After a lengthy interview fully-dressed in the suit, balaclava included, Saville was happy to return the gears though.

"It's not too damp," Saville joked after removing the balclava.

"You can still sell that!"

Watch 1 NEWS at 6pm tonight for Saville's interview with Drake on how Grosjean managed to survive.

